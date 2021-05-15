District 25-2A All-District Softball Team Announced

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The softball season came to an end in the Area Round of UIL playoffs for the four teams representing District-25 2A in the postseason. As a result, All-District teams for District 25-2A have been released.

In the 2021 season, District 25-AA was comprised of: the Centerville Lady Tigers; the Grapeland Sandiettes; the Latexo Lady Tigers; the Leon Lady Cougars; the Oakwood Lady Panthers; and the Slocum Lady Mustangs.

At the Superlative Level, the MVP of District 25-2A was Kassidy Cravey (Sr.) from the Leon Lady Cougars.

The Co-Offensive MVPs were Jenna Bumpurs (Sr.) from the Leon Lady Cougars and Kaylee Brent (Jr.) from the Centerville Lady Tigers.

The Defensive MVP was Kiera DeCluette (Sr.) from the Grapeland Sandiettes.

The Co-New Comers of the Year were Charlee Biano (Fr.) from the Latexo Lady Tigers and Lanie Goolsby (Fr.) from the Leon Lady Cougars.

Charlee Biano

Co-Newcomer of the Year

The Pitcher of the Year was Kayla Wilson (Sr.) from the Centerville Lady Tigers.

The Utility Player of the Year was Keyonna Holley (Jr.) from the Centerville Lady Tigers.

The Coach of the Year was Deuce Foley from the Leon Lady Cougars.

The First Team All-District squad was comprised of: Bella McNeill (Sr) Slocum Lady Mustangs; KK Brown (Fr) Centerville; Shelby Eberts (Fr) Latexo; Bobbie Guyton (Jr) Leon; Jaycee Graham (Jr) Grapeland; Caitlyn Crane (Jr) Leon; Emily Wagner (Sr) Centerville; Sky Duke (Jr) Leon; and Kami Sullivan (Sr) Centerville.

The Second Team All-District squad was comprised of: Kayleigh Lively (Fr) Grapeland; MaKayla McCombs (Jr) Grapeland; Jessi Cunningham (Jr) Grapeland; Taylor Dise (Fr) Latexo; Natalie Nicol (Fr) Latexo; Marlee Lasiter (Jr) Slocum; Emma Gibson (Jr) Slocum; Rayli Teams (So) Slocum; Megan Page (Fr) Leon; Kaelyn Johnson (Sr) Leon; and Rebecca Wilson (So) Centerville.

The Honorable Mention squad was comprised of: Rylee Henderson (Fr) Leon; Breanna Watson (Fr) Leon; Brittany Gonzales (Sr) Centerville; and Haley Boehm (Jr) Grapeland.

Congratulations on your selection to the District 25-2A All-District teams.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.