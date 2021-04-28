Grapeland, Latexo Golf Teams Headed to State

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County is becoming, if it already isn’t, a hot bed for golf in the state of Texas. Think about it.

Just in recent years, Crockett’s Will Holcomb V won state at the Class 3A level back in 2016. The Grapeland Sandies and Sandiettes won team titles in 2017,2018 and 2019 with Rick Frauenberger winning the individual competition in 2017 and 2018.

And now, after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL golfers have returned to the links and it doesn’t appear the time off has affected them.

The Grapeland Sandiettes will return to defend their team title from 2019 as they finished second in the Region III Golf Championship. Coached by Tyler Terry, the girls from Grapeland carded a two-day total of 906 (453-453).

Leading the team was Mary Jane Watson who shot a 94-96 for a two-day total of 190 and a third-place finish individually. Tori Woodford shot a 222 (115-107), Gracie Conner shot a 227 (113-114) and Marley Duhon recorded a 267 (131-136). Cheney Boyd was also a part of the team but did not post a score.

The Latexo Lady Tigers will be joining the Sandiettes at the State Championships after they finished in third place in the region, following a playoff.

Coached by Kevin Hurley, the Lady Tigers posted a two-day total of 986. Kyndall Sulewski led the Latexo golfers as she carded a 208 (116-102). Jacee Lowery shot a two-day total of 237 (120-117), Kennedy Patterson recorded a 266 (140-126) and Joey Lewis had a 275 (145-130). Natalie Nicol also shot a 147.

On the boys’ side of the Cherokee Ranch Golf Course in Jacksonville, the Latexo Tigers laid claim to the Region III Championship with a two-day total of 759 (383-376). Coach Hurley is also the boys’ coach.

Cordell Knox paced the boys with a two-day total of 172 (85-87) and finished as the third-place medalist. Steven Barclay had a 181(91-90), Noah Hoch carded 194 (101-93) and Eli Filer recorded a 212 (106-106). Sonny Barclay also shot a 235 (124-111).

In addition, Lovelady Lady Lion Nikki Martinez placed 10th overall out of 54, earning her the 4th place spot at the Regional Golf Tournament.

Both the girls’ and boys’ Class 2A State Championships will be held at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, about an hour outside of Austin.

The girls’ tournament is on May 10 and 11 while the boys’ tee it up on May 17 and May 18.

Congratulations from all of us at The Messenger and best of luck at state!

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.