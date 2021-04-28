Crockett ISD Approves Sale of Juvenile Justice Center

District Becomes Mask Optional but Encouraged

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – During a meeting of the Crockett Independent School District Board of Trustees, the trustees approved a bid to sell the Juvenile Justice Center Property (Crockett State School/Cornerstone/Serenity Place) to an organization for the sum of $3.2 million.

Following a relatively short open meeting on Monday, April 27, the CISD Board retired into executive session. When they emerged from behind closed doors, a motion was made to approve a bid to purchase the Juvenile Justice Center property.

Following a second of the motion, board member Stephen Tuggle commented, “I would like each one of us to consider the transition that will have to take place and how that will affect our students positively, by the selling of this property. It is an asset, but we have an investment, that I guess, we are cashing in – for lack of a better word. We also have an opportunity to use those funds for the betterment of our students at Crockett ISD.”

CISD Superintendent John Emerich added, “I think it is worthy to note that this bid and the proposed action to take place is something that will benefit not just the school district, but the entire community with jobs coming to the area. I think this is a win-win all the way around.”

Dr. John Garner, CISD Board President, said, “I feel the entire board understands the history and heritage that property has brought to this community. We take this action very seriously. It has been considered extensively. We feel as the bid process was ongoing, there was an opportunity as Mr. Tuggle said not only for the district but to the Crockett community. Any action that is taken concerning this property is done with due diligence in our effort to make the best use of this property. We felt like this is what would occur if this purchase proceeds.”

The bid to purchase the property was unanimously approved.

Following the meeting, Emerich said the bid for the property was $3.2 million and was received from Merkabah, Inc.

According to the company’s website, “Merkabah is a residential treatment center that is fully dedicated to children that have been exposed to violence and sex at an early age. The children that join our center are boys and girls between 8 and 17 years old and some of them suffer a homeless condition.”

The district purchased the property from the City of Crockett in 2017 for approximately $711,000.

Before the discussion on the property sale, the board was requested to consider allowing a “mask optional” prom, during the public forum portion of the Monday evening meeting. The board was unable to respond to the request during this portion of the assemblage, but did take this proposal – along with several other factors – into consideration during the closed-door portion of the meeting.

When the board reconvened after executive session, board member Ansel Bradshaw read a resolution pertaining to the wearing of face coverings.

He stated, “Masks are recommended for all staff and students. Temperature checks will continue to be done on all campuses, for staff and students. Any visitors visiting Crockett Independent School District during instructional time are required to wear facemasks while on district property.”

During his report to the board, Emerich reminded the trustees early voting for the May 1 election was underway.

“The deadline to canvass the election is May 11 so we are calling for a meeting on Monday, May 10 where we will get together and canvass the election,” Emerich said.

As he continued, the superintendent said that as of Monday, April 27, there were 103 people who had voted early and 33 absentee ballots had been received.

In other matters brought before the CISD Board of Trustees:

Consent agenda items were approved.

The Continuing Education Training Credit Board Training Report was approved by the trustees.

A change to the 2021-2022 school calendar to accommodate Homecoming on Oct. 8.

Judy Leediker was hired as the Crockett Junior High School Principal.

A legal services agreement with Powell Law Group, LLP was approved by the board.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.