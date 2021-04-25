Palestine Hotel Sting Results in Seven Arrests

Palestine PD Conducts Joint Task Force Operation

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE– Officers with the Palestine Police Department arrested seven individuals following a Thursday night enhanced enforcement operation.

On April 22, 2021, the Palestine Police Department conducted a joint task force operation for hotel interdiction with Texas DPS, Texas Anti-Gang Unit, Longview Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The Palestine Police Department has received multiple complaints about increased drug activity at local hotels throughout the city.

While investigating these locations, Investigators learned that multiple suspects were selling narcotics at several of the hotels. Investigators conducted an enhanced enforcement operation which resulted in multiple felony drug arrests. These arrests also included felony warrants for Burglary of a Habitation and Assault.

Investigators were able to seize numerous drugs from multiple suspects to include methamphetamines and cocaine. The drug charges included Possession of a Controlled substance >=4 grams < 200 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance >1 gram but less than 4 grams, and Possession of Controlled Substance < 1 gram.

These arrested individuals were transported and booked into the Anderson County jail without incident.

Stephen Davis – Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 >=4 grams but less than 200 grams

Marisol Jimenez Arredondo – Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=1 gram < 4 grams

John Louie Gonzales – Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=1 gram < 4 grams

Joshua Troy Yelverton – Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 <1 gram

Abel Lee Hudson – Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 <1 gram, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Olin Lee Reagan – Public Intoxication

Christopher Lenard Williams – Burglary Habitation/Assault Warrants

“The Officers did an excellent job at identifying these locations and arresting those involved,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We are also very appreciative for the assistance we received from our partnering agencies.”