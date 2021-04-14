Latexo ISD Health Science Students Receive Clinical Certificates

Special to The Messenger

Today’s healthcare environment is dynamic and constantly changing. Bringing forward a new, energetic, intelligent and technology savvy workforce is essential. With the cooperation of Crockett Medical Center, novel solutions – like Latexo ISD’s Health Sciences Program – are part of the answer.

LISD has a clinical rotation program for its Health Science students. They currently do clinical rotations in six different facilities in Crockett for two days a week. The number of facilities is planned to increase next year. The students leave school early to do their rotations during school hours.

Crockett Medical Center Staff Educator Kelly Curry told the students: “It has been a privilege to coordinate with the wonderful LISD school staff and leadership as well as meeting these young ladies. On behalf of the staff and leadership of Crockett Medical Center we want say thank you for your professional participation in the in the inaugural hospital practicum experience. Our hope is that this opportunity contributes to your educational foundation in healthcare.”

Upon presenting the certificates, Kelly continued: “We would like to present these certificates to memorialize their experience with us over the last few months. And we look forward to next year’s Latexo ISD student participants.”

For more information on the Health Science clinical program at LISD contact Chris Cravens at 936-852-3950.