Andi & The Bluegrass Pals Playing Saturday in Grapeland

Andi & The Bluegrass Pals, an acoustic band from the Austin music scene, will be in Grapeland for a free community event, April 10th on the patio at The Station: A Gathering Place. This group of talented musicians will bring their driving instrumentals and smooth vocals to East Texas for this one evening of fun.

Opening for Andi & The Bluegrass Pals will be The Nichols and Friends from Mountain View, Arkansas. The Nichols play the main Ozark Folk Center Stage at their regular spring/summer gospel shows. Also, available at no charge, will be a helping of pinto beans and cornbread to enjoy while you listen to the music.

Please bring your own lawn chair. Limited table seating on the patio can be reserved by calling or texting 903-513-4938

Pintos and Cornbread ready at 6:30, with music starting at 7:00 P.M.