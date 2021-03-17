Commissioners Meet in Short Meeting

By Will Johnson

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in a called meeting on Tuesday morning, March 16 to discuss salaries for new and/or transfer employees. In addition, the commissioners were asked to consider the county’s potential purchase, lease, sale or exchange of real estate.

The meeting was called to order by County Judge Jim Lovell shortly after 10 am. Following the welcome, invocation and pledges, Lovell steered the court to the one actionable item on the agenda.

“We will begin our meeting with item two which is to consider salaries for new and/or transfer employees. We have a deputy in the county clerk’s office and a clerk for the emergency management grant which is in the grant administrator’s office. That salary is 75 percent paid for by a FEMA grant. If it pleases the court, we can consider approving items A and B at the same time,” the judge said.

A motion was made and unanimously approved to hire Brittany Wars in the county clerk’s office and Lavinia Bollier in the grant administrator’s office.

Following the hiring approval, the court adjourned into executive session to discuss the county’s potential purchase, lease, sale or exchange of real estate. No action was taken on the matter when the commissioners returned to open session and with no further business the meeting was adjourned.

