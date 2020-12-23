Crockett City Council Appoints Animal Control Officer

Animal Ordinance Amended

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CRCOKETT – The Crockett City Council met on Monday, Dec. 21 in their last meeting of 2020, which was highlighted by the appointment of an animal control officer.

After all other matters had been disposed of, the council adjourned into executive session to deliberate whether to appoint an animal control officer for the city.

When they returned from the closed door portion of the meeting, a motion was made to employ Perry Shaw as an animal control officer. The measure was unanimously approved.

The council also approved an ordinance amending the city code pertaining to animals. In the newly approved ordinance, Section 4-1 was amended to define the position of the animal control officer and to add the definitions of tether and properly fitting collars.

It also added Section 4-2.1 which prohibits the tethering of cats and dogs, other than on a temporary basis. The ordinance also requires micro-chipping of animals or having collar tags for dogs. In addition, unless a resident of Crockett can prove they are an animal breeder, spaying or neutering of said resident’s pets is now required.

Prior to the appointment, Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, welcomed those in attendance and informed those present of a change in upcoming meeting dates for the council.

She said the meeting scheduled for Jan. 4 had been pushed back to Jan. 11 and a meeting scheduled for Jan. 18 would now be held on Jan. 25.

As the meeting continued, Police Chief Clayton Smith spoke about a fatal shooting which took place in Crockett on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“At approximately 2 pm last Saturday,” the police chief said, “officers with the Crockett Police Department, along with deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety troopers and Houston County EMS personnel responded to the 100 block of Sallas Street in reference to a shooting.”

When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, Chief Smith reported the responding officers located two juveniles suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both juveniles were transported to the Crockett Medical Center by ambulance where one of the juveniles succumbed to the injuries. The young man who perished was 16-years-old.

During the initial stages of the investigation, the police chief indicated, a person of interest – also a juvenile – was located and interviewed. Because the parties involved are juveniles, the police department will not release their identities.

“I would also like to publicly thank the community who stepped up to provide the information they did. In a case like this – it is always sad case when a 16-year-old loses their life,” he added.

Also on Monday’s agenda was the consideration and approval of an interlocal agreement between the Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Council (CEIDC) and the city of Crockett to upgrade the water line and extend a sewer line at 215 W. Austin St.

“This is the agreement between the city and the CEIDC to try to get water and sewer lines extended into the Lincoln Lumber property. The water line has been completed. We have already tied that in to bring them water through a six-inch water main. They have just completed pushing up a lot of brush and trees as to where the sewer line will go. As soon as the ground dries up enough, we will extend the sewer line up to their building,” City Administrator John Angerstein said.

CEIDC Executive Director James Gentry said he appreciated the city’s efforts in taking care of the matter “… in a timely manner in such that is does not impede the progress of bringing Lincoln Lumber to fruition and getting them in place so they can bring jobs to our community.”

The interlocal agreement passed by unanimous consent.

In other matters brought before the council:

The minutes of the Nov. 16 meeting were approved.

Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith reported the police department received 345 calls for service during the month of November which resulted in 41 arrests. There were 259 traffic citations issued and 79 police reports filed.

Crockett Fire Chief Jason Frizzell reported the fire department responded to 43 total calls during the month of November. Of the 43 calls, Frizzell reported 25 were in the city of Crockett while 18 were in the county. There were no structure fires.

The Council approved installing 15 mph speed limit signs in the Palado Woods neighborhood.

The purchases of a 2021 Ford F250 Crew Cab for the city’s fire marshal and a four-year financing lease were approved by the council by a margin of 4-1, with Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh voting against the measure.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.