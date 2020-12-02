Christmas in Kennard This Saturday

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – It’s hard to believe but the 2020 Holiday Season is upon us and preparations for Christmas in Kennard are already underway.

The Crossing over Cochino will present the 33rd Annual Christmas in Kennard festivities on Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s theme is Angels over the Pines.

According to information provided by the Crossing over Cochino, “The Christmas gathering is just around the corner. The Angel’s spirit leads us to the house decorating contest on Friday, Dec. 4. The Trades Day brings us the warm smell of delicious food, booths, crafts, wood works, Santa trinkets, garage sale items, live music all day and much more!”

The Kennard Volunteer Fire Department will also be hosting their annual fundraiser. The VFD will cheer it up with community friendship and visitors which will lead to an amazing parade. The parade will include cars, trucks, floats, horses, wagons, motorcycles, bicycles, 4-wheelers, lawnmowers, police cars, a lot of firetrucks and much, much more.

Also during the celebration will be a chance to win a Husqvarna Z254F zero turn mower. Tickets are available at Curry’s Grocery and are available at six for $5 or $1 each.

“Your participation helps make this great day possible!” the sponsors said.

Booth space is $25 and forms are available at Curry’s Grocery in Kennard.

For more information, please call: Judy at 936-655-2219; Sherry at 936-222-3784; Donnell at 936-222-7137; Lori at 936-204-1288; Simone at 936-366-9300; or Tracy at 936-222-6340.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.