Regular Season Comes to a Close

Week 11 Recap

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The 2020 regular football season came to an end on Friday night with only three of the area teams taking the field

Grapeland, Elkhart and Palestine were all off. Elkhart’s season is over, while both Grapeland and Palestine had a bye week to heal up and get ready for the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

The other three area teams – Crockett, Lovelady and Westwood – were all in action.

The Crockett Bulldogs welcomed a much improved Trinity Tigers team to Monte Jack Driskell Stadium last Friday in a game to determine which team would enter the playoffs as the number three seed out of District 9-3A DI.

The Bulldogs put up nearly 400 hundred yards in total offense with 240 of that coming on the ground. Keshun Easterling did the heaving lifting with 163 yards on nine carries to go along with two TDs. Jadyn Collins was equally as efficient from the quarterback position as he completed 8 of 14 attempts for 144 yards and 2 TDs.

The Lovelady Lions put a lockdown on the number two seed out of District 11-2A DII as they destroyed the Overton Mustangs by a final score of 46-0.

The Lions dominated the Mustangs on both sides of the ball. Overton had no answer for the Lions ground game as Shaun Easterling churned out over 250 yards and three scores. Carter Murray and Jaxson Reeves helped make the running lanes for Easterling while Mikey Montemayor was a beast on defense.

The Westwood Panthers season came to an end on Friday as they fell to the Huntington Red Devils to finish the year at 3-7. While the record may not be great, it is an improvement over the last three years.

The Panthers were in the thick of the playoff chase until the next-to-last week of the season and had a chance to take down the Red Devils, but a late interception by Huntington thwarted the hopes of Westwood.

