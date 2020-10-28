Bulldogs Axed by Lumberjacks, 28-7

Crockett Falls into Second Place Tie in District 9-3A DI

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldogs welcomed the Diboll Lumberjacks to Monte Jack Driskell Stadium last Friday for a first place showdown in District 9-3A DI. Both teams were undefeated in league play as Diboll had a record of 4-0 while Crockett sat at 3-0.

The game was a slugfest throughout as both teams played strong defense against high powered offenses but in the end, the Lumberjacks’ rushing attack was simply too much as the Bulldogs fell by a final score of 28-7.

Diboll opened the game with possession of the ball and launched a lengthy drive. Starting at their own 29, the Lumberjacks moved across midfield on two runs by Jaylon Jackson.

After getting down to the Bulldogs 36, the Crockett defense stiffened and forced a third-and-12. Diboll QB Rey Arellano, however, managed to find WR Kolby Stewart for 13 yards, which kept the Jacks drive alive.

The Diboll offense continued to run the ball but on a second-and-seven from inside the Crockett 15, Arellano was picked off by Crockett’s Randy Jones who returned the ball out to the Diboll 30.

Crockett opened up on the ground with back-to-back carries from Keshun Easterling to move across the 40. The Jacks were ready for his third carry and threw Easterling for a loss. Two straight incompletions forced a punt from the Bulldogs and Antonio Cruz dropped his kick at the Diboll 25.

On their second series of the game, the Jacks went to RB James Johnson. Johnson was stopped for no gain on first down, picked up eight on second down and then was held to one on third down.

In an early gamble, Diboll went for it on fourth-and-one from their own 34 and the Crockett D came up big as they threw Johnson for a loss to give the ball back to the offense at the Jacks’ 33.

Two plays later, the Bulldogs’ offense took advantage of the defensive stop as they found the end zone. On first down, Crockett QB Jadyn Collins connected with wide-out Ty White for four yards and on the next play from scrimmage, Jeremy Johnson got behind the Diboll secondary. Collins found him with a 29-yard TD pass and when Cruz knocked home the PAT with 2:29 left in the first quarter, Crockett took an early, 7-0 lead.

After the kick, Diboll’s next possession began on their own 24 and the Jacks went back to the ground. Jackson ripped off a 32-yard run to get Diboll across midfield. Then, the Jacks started to use Jaylen McMillan in the backfield.

McMillan picked up four on second down and then Arellano completed a seven-yard pass to Kobe Clark. After that, Diboll went back to McMillan who carried the ball six consecutive times, the last carry being a seven-yard TD at the 10:54 mark of the second quarter. The extra point was good and with nearly the entire second quarter still remaining, the score was tied at seven.

As the period progressed, both offenses appeared to stall. Crockett went three-and-out and Diboll did the same. The Bulldogs next possession was also ended by a punt and Diboll took over at the Crockett 46.

Jackson picked up nine on first down and on the next play, Arellano found Clark on a 37-yard go-route for six points. The XP was good and made the score 14-7 with 5:55 left in the half.

The score remained that way until the third quarter. Crockett opened the second half with the ball and moved across midfield. A fumble, however, gave the ball back to Diboll and four plays later, McMillan burst through the Crockett defense for a six-yard TD at the 9:51 mark of the third quarter.

Now leading 21-7, Diboll stayed with the ground-and-pound strategy to eat up the clock. The Crockett offense was unable get anything going and the third quarter came to an end with the Jacks still up by 14.

Following a Crockett punt to open the fourth quarter, the Jacks took over at the Bulldog 26. It didn’t take Diboll long to pad their lead as on first down, Jackson broke free on a 74-yard TD romp to increase the make the score 28-7 after the PAT.

Try as they might, the Bulldogs were simply unable to make anything happen on offense and the game came to an end with Crockett falling to Diboll, 28-7.

The loss knocks the Bulldogs into a second place tie in District 9-3A DI with the Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans. The Bulldogs and Trojans will square off this Friday in Coldspring in a game that will most likely decide the number two playoff seed out of the district. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.