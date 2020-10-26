Jerry Al Brown, age 84, of Grapeland, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020, after an arduous fight against metastatic bone cancer. Jerry Al was born December 23, 1935 in Grapeland to parents Joe Al and Velma Chandler Brown. As a boy, he helped his father run the family farm and would drive his mother to college in Huntsville. Jerry Al is considered a Golden Sandie, class of 1954, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University in 1958. He married JoBeth Serres in 1957 and they were blessed with six children. Jerry Al had exciting careers in his lifetime that took him across many cities and states, but ultimately he came back to settle in Grapeland. A few of his favorite pastimes included going to the “coffee shop”, cards & domino games, dove hunting trips, aviation, watching football, and Sandiette basketball. Jerry Al could typically be found wearing maroon or anything Texas A&M as he loved his alma mater. He made it known to all how proud he was of his children and grandchildren, and his loving support of family will always be cherished.

Jerry Al is survived by his wife, JoBeth; children, Jeff Brown and wife Ellen of Gainesville, GA, Derek Brown and wife Anna of Austin, TX, Damon Brown and wife Laura of Belton, TX, Lane Fabby and husband Rick of Madison, AL, Berri Rushing and husband Andy of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Ashley Brown, Brittany Weatherford and husband Billy, Anthony Pogue and wife Chanae, Austin Fabby, Brianna Shields and husband Jamie, Juliane Brown, Riley Devlin, Cassi Fabby, Cade Brown, Jase Brown, Reagan and Ryan Rushing; great-grandchildren, Landen, Henley, Addie and Evie; sister-in-law, Diane Kimbell, and nephews, Eric and Alex Frantz. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Al and Velma Brown, as well as his infant daughter, Terry Gail Brown.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at the Grapeland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Association of Former Students of Texas A&M, Jerry A. Brown ‘58 Memorial Scholarship Fund. All donations will go directly towards student scholarships. www.tx.ag/brown58