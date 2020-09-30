The Push for the Playoffs Begins

Week Six Preview

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Another week has come and gone and fortunately all the area teams are still playing. No one has had to cancel any pre-district games because of COVID-19 and now, the stakes are a little higher.

Some teams started district play last week and Week Six will see the remainder of the teams begin district competition. Look for some surprises as teams start looking towards the playoffs.

Grapeland Sandies (4-1, 0-0) vs. Alto Yellow Jackets (0-4, 0-0) – The Grapeland Sandies will hit the road this week as they travel to Alto to face a winless Yellow Jackets team. The Sandies found a new weapon last Friday with Lakerian Smith. He can spell Cadarian Wiley at the running back position and showed he has the speed and power to take it the distance on any given play. Along with BJ Lamb at the QB position, the Grapeland backfield has become positively scary

The threat of the running game should keep the Jackets off balance and give Lamb the time to find his receivers. With Keizion Ashford slated to return to the lineup this week, the Sandies look to be a force to be reckoned with.

What in the world is going on in Alto? It’s been a long time since the Yellow Jackets have been 0-4. Alto was picked to win the district, but their offense has struggled so far this season and their defense has fared much better. While the Jackets have been outscored 26-135, don’t expect Alto to roll over and play dead.

Elkhart Elks (0-5, 0-1) vs. Crockett Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0) – It’s homecoming in Crockett and that means Ring of Honor time. Expect the Bulldogs to be fired up for the home crowd as some of the seniors are starting to showcase their talents while some of the younger players on the team like QB Jadyn Collins and TE/DE AJ Wallace are starting to establish themselves as future stars.

The Elks are not having a good year. While they played Westwood tough last week, the extra effort put forth on their homecoming game was not nearly enough. Expect this to be a long game for the Elks.

Lovelady Lions (1-4, 0-1) – BYE

Palestine Wildcats (2-3, 0-1) vs. Mabank Panthers (3-2, 0-1) – This will be a measuring stick game for the Wildcats. Palestine played a good game against Kilgore last week but came up short. The Wildcats are going to need to rebound quickly as they travel to Mabank this week. With games against Lindale and Henderson still on the schedule, the Wildcats need a win if they have any hope of reaching the postseason.

The Panthers were riding high at 3-1 but got roughed up last week by the Lindale Eagles. This game will go a long way in seeing if Mabank s for real this season.

Westwood Panthers (3-2, 1-0) – BYE

