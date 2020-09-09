Christmas in Crockett Unlikely

Resolution to Close Streets Fails

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The chances of a 2020 version of Christmas in Crockett took a major blow on Tuesday, Sept. 8 when the Crockett City Council failed to pass a resolution and agreement with TX DOT for the temporary closure of state right-of-ways for the event.

The majority of the council cited concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the inability to control access points to the event and the adherence to social distancing guidelines as the reason for not passing the resolution.

Without the closure of streets around the Houston County Courthouse Square, holding the event in its current state is highly unlikely. While the event has not been officially cancelled, organizers will now be tasked with coming up with a new plan if they want to hold the event.

