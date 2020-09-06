Kennard VFD to Host Fundraiser

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – When an emergency happens in East Texas, time is of the essence. A call is normally placed to 911 and within minutes, first responders are on the scene, led by the various volunteer fire departments (VFD) in the area.

The word volunteer in the context of a VFD, however, is deceptive. While the folks manning the firetrucks or ambulances might be volunteers, the vehicles, equipment and protective gear these unsung heroes use cost money.

One of the ways a VFD helps to support itself is by holding fundraisers and this Oct. 10, the Kennard VFD is doing just that.

On Oct. 10, the Kennard VFD is hosting a Texas style BBQ Fundraiser at Curry’s Grocery in Kennard. They will feature sausage roll-ups, sausage rings and BBQ by the pound. Pre-sale order forms are available at Curry’s Grocery or you can contact Lori Parrish at 936-204-1288 or Sherry Morgan at 936-222-3784.

Pre-sale briskets will be available for $60, pre-sale sausage rings are available for $15 and pre-sale pork ribs are $25. Pre-sale orders will be available until Sept. 30.

Members of the Kennard VFD urge everyone in the area to come on out and support your local fire department.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.