UIL Modifies 2020-2021 Basketball Season

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – While everyone was happy to see the UIL release updated guidelines and schedules for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, they also pulled a fast one on us.

As the UIL held up the sparkly fall schedules with one hand, they used the distraction to release the 2020-2021 basketball version of events, hoping to fly under the radar. It’s actually even a little tricky to find the changes on the UIL website.

Make no mistake, I’m just happy to see fall sports on the horizon and even more excited to see what the area basketball teams have to offer, if they even get to play.

According to the UIL, the new changes are as follows:

The District Certification Date is the only date change on the 2020-21 Basketball Calendar

Allowable game limit – 27 games.

Scrimmages – no more than 4 teams may meet for scrimmage purposes at one site. For sites that are used to having multiple groups of four at a scrimmage fest, that is not allowed for the 2020-2021 basketball season.

Teams may play three games during a calendar week. When school is in session, the second and third games must be played outside of the school week.

No tournaments or showcases, including regional tournament.

Typically, teams will schedule two or three tournaments per year. Not in the 2020-2021 season, however, as tournaments like the Whataburger Tournament, where the Grapeland Sandiettes made a strong showing, have been nixed.

The same goes for the Houston County Holiday Tournament which features some of the best local teams around and pitted the Crockett Bulldogs and Grapeland Sandies against one another in the 2019 Championship Game.

Even the regional tournaments have been broken apart. One day, hopefully sooner than later, things will return to normal. Until then, stay safe!

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.