One Dead, One in Hospital, One in Jail

Special to The Messenger

GRAPELAND – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the death of a 17-year-old male, identified as David Dunn and an unresponsive male identified as 19-year-old Jaelyn Reed, who was airlifted to Tyler. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence located off of FM 1272, Rockhill Road, in Grapeland after receiving a 911 medical call.

First indications at the scene appear to have the involvement of illegal narcotic use. Evidence has been collected and will be sent to a lab for analysis. All possible leads and avenues are being investigated.

A third individual, identified as Dylan Duhon, age 19, was arrested on the scene by the Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance a 2nd degree felony and possession of a controlled substance a 3rd degree felony.

An inquest was conducted by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Ronnie Jordan. An autopsy has been ordered.

Sheriff Justin Killough is asking that anyone who may have information or knowledge related to this incident to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862 or Crime Stoppers Hotline at 936-545-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

Please check back online or see the Sunday, July 19 edition of The Messenger for more information as it becomes available.