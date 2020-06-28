Update on Spread of Coronavirus – June 26

Houston County Reports First Death Due to COVID-19

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Quite frankly, COVID-19 is not going away any time soon and it appears to only be getting worse as Houston County reported its first death due to the virus on Thursday, June 25.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Houston County on April 17, when it was learned three individuals had tested positive for the virus. As of Friday, May 1 at 12:30 pm, the number had moved to nine. By May 29, the number stood at 36. County officials had also listed six recoveries as of that Friday.

This week, on June 26, Emergency Management Coordinator Roger Dickey reported there were 23 active cases in the county with an additional 47 people who had recovered.

Meanwhile, in Anderson County, County Judge Robert Johnston announced on Tuesday, March 31 that Anderson County had its first confirmed case of the virus. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had increased from 14 on Tuesday, April 21 to 19 on Saturday, April 25 and by May 1, the number stood at 30. On May 28, the number stood at 72 with 33 recovered for a total of 39 active cases.

By June 25, Anderson County reported 117 people had tested positive for the virus with 94 recoveries, for a total of 23 active cases.

The number of cases per county – for those counties surrounding Houston and Anderson Counties – as of May 1 were: Angelina – 54; Cherokee – 16; Freestone – 5; Henderson – 25; Leon – 6; Madison – 1; Trinity – 8; and Walker – 269. These numbers do not show recoveries.

On May 28, the number of cases per county showed: Angelina – 201; Cherokee – 44; Freestone – 10; Henderson – 57; Leon – 10; Madison – 8; Trinity – 13; and Walker – 869. These numbers do not show recoveries.

A month later – on Thursday, June 25 – the number of active COVID-19 cases per county showed: Angelina – 195; Cherokee – 30; Freestone – 11; Henderson – 35; Leon – 6; Madison – 2; Trinity – 6; and Walker – 383.

The Messenger first started tracking the spread of the virus in the East Texas area on Wednesday, March 25. At that time, the Texas Department of State Health Services (TxDSHS) reported there were 13,325 COVID-19 tests which had been administered. The TDHHS further reported 974 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease and 12 deaths in the Lone Star State.

Also on that Wednesday, the TxDSHS indicated 82 out of 254 counties in the state of Texas had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Of those counties – as of March 25 – the only county with a confirmed case of the Coronavirus bordering Houston or Anderson County was Walker County.

By June 25, 243 out of 254 – or 96% of counties in the state of Texas had at least one active case of COVID-19.

After issuing a stay-at-home executive order on April 2, less than a month later – on May 1 – Gov. Gregg Abbott began to open the state of Texas back up. Unfortunately, the spread of the virus does not appear to have slowed down.

The TxDSHS update for Friday, May 1 was released at 12 pm and reported 351,775 tests had been administered with 29,229 people testing positive for the virus. Of those who tested positive, 1,778 people had been hospitalized.

Furthermore, the May 1 update reported the number of people who have perished because of the Coronavirus had risen from 593 on April 24 to 816 by that Friday.

The numbers have continued to climb and on Wednesday, June 24, the state of Texas reported the largest single-day spike of new cases with 5,551. The record lasted all of 24 hours because on Thursday, June 25, TxDSHS reported 5,996 new cases. May 14 had the highest number of deaths, 58, due to COVID-19.

On May 28, the TxDSHS reported 989,994 tests had been given. Of those who had been tested, 59,776 were reported as positive for the virus with 1,701 currently hospitalized. In addition, the TxDSHS reported 38,905 recoveries.

The June 25 update showed 1,875,197 Coronavirus tests had been administered with 131,917 positive results and 4,739 hospitalizations, up from 2,947 last week. The TxDSHS also reported 74,496 recoveries.

Since May 1, when the governor began reopening the state, until June 25, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen from 29,229 to 131,917 for an increase of 102,688. The number of Texans who suffered COVID-19 related deaths since May 1 has gone from 816 to 2,296 on June 25.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), as of April 17, across the US there were 699,105 cases of COVID-19 up from 432,596 on April 9.

By May 1, the number of cases of COVID-19 in the US had eclipsed the one million mark and stood at 1,114,365 – an increase of 260,361 cases from the previous week. By May 28, the number of confirmed cases stood at 1,725,656 – up 113,365 from the previous week. By early June, the number of positive COVID-19 cases had eclipsed the 2 million mark and on June 25, the number of positive cases reported was 2,429,769 2,205,307, an increase of 224,462 from the previous week.

On April 9, the number of Coronavirus related deaths in the US stood at 14,831. By Friday, April 17, the death toll stood at 36,773 deaths. A week later, the number of dead had increased to 51,107. The updated numbers on May 1 showed 64,655 have died as a result of the virus – an increase of 13,548 in the span of seven days. The May 8 numbers showed 77,523 had died because of COVID-19. A grim milestone was reached as the death toll in the US surpassed the 100,000 mark and by May 28, the CSSE reported 101,706 had perished. By June 26, the CSSE reported 124,544 US residents had suffered a COVID-19 related death.

The organizations also reported 663,562 patients have recovered in the US.

Worldwide, on June 26 as of 11:55 am, there were 9,665,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 490,903 deaths attributed to the virus. The CDC, WHO and the CSSE are also reporting 4,879,783 patients have recovered from the disease.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.