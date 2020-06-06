Phase III of Texas Re-Opening Now in Affect

Expanded Capacities, Safeguards Stressed

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – On June 3, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA 26 which announced the start of Phase III to safely re-open the Texas economy while containing the spread of COVID-19.

A press release issued late Wednesday afternoon stated, “Under Phase III, effective immediately, all businesses in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50% capacity, with very limited exceptions. Business that previously have been able to operate at 100% capacity may continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits. All businesses and customers should continue to follow minimum standard health protocols laid out by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).”

The governor’s office stressed the Phase III plan is based on the advice and support of the four doctors on the Strike Force to Open Texas medical team.

“The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” Gov. Abbott stated.

“As anticipated,” he continued, “the new positive cases that we are seeing are largely the result of isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails, and meat packing plants. Thanks to the effectiveness of our Surge Response Teams, we have the ability to contain those hot spots while opening up Texas for business. As we begin Phase III, I ask all Texans and Texas businesses to continue following the standard health protocols and to heed the guidance of our state and federal officials who continue to closely monitor COVID-19. If we remain vigilant, we will continue to mitigate the spread of this virus, protect public health, and get more Texans back to work and their daily activities.”

Phase III allows for the following:

Effective on June 3:

All businesses currently operating at 25% capacity can expand their occupancy to 50% with certain exceptions.

Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50% as long as patrons are seated.

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50% capacity.

Restaurants may expand their maximum table size from 6 to 10 persons.

Effective June 12:

Restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75%.

Counties with 10 or less active COVID-19 cases may expand their occupancy limits to 75%. Counties that fit this category but have not previously filed an attestation with DSHS will need to do so.

Effective June 19:

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50% capacity.

Additional Openings:

Special provisions have been made for outdoor gatherings, such as Fourth of July celebrations, but it is imperative that local officials and public health officials collaborate on safe standards. These provisions are included in the Governor’s Executive Order and are also available on the Open Texas webpage.

Reminders for those going out:

Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings.

People should not be in groups greater than ten when possible.

People over the age of 65 are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.

People are still asked to avoid nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities.

