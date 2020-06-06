CDBC Announces Fourth of July Festivities

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – It’s summertime in East Texas and despite the threat of COVID-19, murder hornets, asteroids and racial injustice, America will hopefully come together for at least one day to celebrate our nation’s independence on July 4.

While many celebrations may be scaled back or even cancelled, the Crockett Downtown Beautification Corporation (CDBC) is continuing to gear up for their annual Fourth of July Parade and festivities.

The CDBC is inviting the community to come out and celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 4th at 10:00 am on the Houston County Courthouse square.

One of the highlights of the July 4 celebration is the homemade fruit pie contest. Contestants need to have their entries checked in by 8:30 am at the in front of the Moosehead Café, located at 412 E. Houston Ave. Please put your name on all entries.

There is also a bicycle decorating contest for the kids. Children wanting to participate in the bike decorating contest need to meet at the Crockett Bank Drive thru on East Houston at 9:30 am.

Those who wish to enter a float in the parade need to meet at the First Baptist Church on 801 E. Goliad at 9:15 am.

According to Cathy Minchew with the CDBC, “The theme of the parade this year is “Celebrate America,” and the parade starts at 10:00 am.

Minchew indicated first, second and third place winners of the pie, bike decorating and floats contest will be announced on the east side of the courthouse following the parade.

“There will also be a concession stand with hotdogs and cold drinks. CDBC looks forward to seeing everyone on the Fourth,” she said.

For more information, please call Cathy Minchew at 936-222-3232.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.