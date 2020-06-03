Area COVID-19 Numbers Update

By Will Johnson

EAST TEXAS – Even though protests against racial injustice have moved other news items to the back pages, the spread of COVID-19 is still a very real concern.

With Phase II of the Texas re-opening well underway, people are starting to come out of their homes, businesses are opening their doors to customers, crowds are back in restaurants and bars pouring drinks for their clientele once again.

Given that backdrop, one might think the pandemic has run its course. Unfortunately it hasn’t and the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to swell.

Houston and Anderson Counties are no exceptions as both counties have seen an uptick in the number of confirmed cases over the last week.

The latest report received from Houston County Emergency Management Coordinator Roger Dickey on June 2 indicated there were 41 active cases in Houston County with another 38 active cases at the Eastham Prison unit.

In addition to the 41 active cases, Dickey reported 15 people had recovered from the virus for a total of 56 reported cases.

Prison officials have reported 55 recoveries plus the 41 active cases for a total of 96 reported cases.

On May 26 indicated there were 37 total cases in Houston County. On Tuesday, May 19, there were 35.

Dickey also provided a breakdown as to where the cases in Houston County were located. He reported there were 21 confirmed cases in the city of Crockett, with four more in the Crockett area.

The city of Grapeland had 11 confirmed cases, with three more in the Grapeland area. Dickey also reported there were two cases in the Weldon area.

Moving to Anderson County, Michele Herbert, Palestine Police Department Community Liaison reported on June 1, “Judge Robert Johnston has received notification today of three new confirmed cases for a total of 75 positive cases in Anderson County. There are currently 44 reported recovered cases, so we currently have 31 active cases in Anderson County.”

By late afternoon on June 1, the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) reported one more active cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County, for a total of 76 reported cases. Of the 76, cases, 56 were in the city of Palestine while seven confirmed cases were in Elkhart. Frankston now has five while Tennessee Colony has four, Montalba has three and Neches has one reported case.

NET Health also reported gender and age breakdowns for the number of confirmed cases indicating there were 47 males and 29 females who had tested positive. Age wise, there were three cases reported for those between 0 and 20 years-of-age. There were 30 cases for those between 21 and 40 years-of-age. The 41-59 age group had 35 cases and the 60-79 age group had eight confirmed cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. The CDC is stating that symptoms that may occur within two to fourteen days after exposure to COVID-19 now to include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. If you develop any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please seek medical help immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, or ability to arouse, or blueish lips or face.

Individuals who have traveled recently, been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.

Follow all recommendations from your local health officials.

