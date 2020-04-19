Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies Announced

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

AUSTIN – State Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) announced on Thursday, April 16 there will be a Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies on April 25, 26 and 27.

“This holiday provides an opportunity for Texans to prepare, as they are able, for the strong spring storms our state often sees this time of year, potential wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season,” Nichols said.

In a press release from the state senator’s office it was stated there is no limit on the number of qualifying purchases a person can make.

The sales tax holiday items include, but are not limited to:

Portable generators (less than $3000)

Hurricane shutters (less than $300)

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated), candles, flashlights and lanterns

Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

“All Texans are encouraged to practice social distancing when taking advantage of this tax holiday, and purchase items online when possible,” Nichols’ press release stated.

To find more information about what does and does not qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies please visit www.comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.