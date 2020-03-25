TGCA Releases Girls’ All-State Teams

By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – The Texas Girls’ Coaches Association (TGCA) recently released the organization’s various Honors Teams and the squads have a slight maroon-tint to them.
The Grapeland Sandiettes placed two members of the 2019-2020 State Semifinalist squad on the All-State list as Teira Jones and Kenya Woods were chosen as members of the elite team.
In addition to the TGCA All-State selection, Jones was also chosen to the TGCA Blue All-Star Team for Class 1A-2A-3A-4A. The junior was also selected as an All-State and Region III All-Region player by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC). She was also chosen as the MVP of District 20-2A.
Along with her selection to the TGCA All-State Team, Woods was selected as the District 20-2A Defensive MVP. The senior also led the Sandiettes in scoring during their State Semifinal loss to the Gruver Lady Hounds with 15 points.
Selected by the TGCA for Academic All-State Honors were Grapeland Sandiettes KeKe Harris and Jessie Payne. Both Harris and Payne were also selected to the TABC Region III All-Region Team. The two seniors were also selected as First Team District 20-2A All-District players.
