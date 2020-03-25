TGCA Releases Girls’ All-State Teams

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Texas Girls’ Coaches Association (TGCA) recently released the organization’s various Honors Teams and the squads have a slight maroon-tint to them.

The Grapeland Sandiettes placed two members of the 2019-2020 State Semifinalist squad on the All-State list as Teira Jones and Kenya Woods were chosen as members of the elite team.

Teira Jones

In addition to the TGCA All-State selection, Jones was also chosen to the TGCA Blue All-Star Team for Class 1A-2A-3A-4A. The junior was also selected as an All-State and Region III All-Region player by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC). She was also chosen as the MVP of District 20-2A.

KeKe Harris

Along with her selection to the TGCA All-State Team, Woods was selected as the District 20-2A Defensive MVP. The senior also led the Sandiettes in scoring during their State Semifinal loss to the Gruver Lady Hounds with 15 points.

Jessie Payne

Selected by the TGCA for Academic All-State Honors were Grapeland Sandiettes KeKe Harris and Jessie Payne. Both Harris and Payne were also selected to the TABC Region III All-Region Team. The two seniors were also selected as First Team District 20-2A All-District players.

