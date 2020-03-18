Getting to know your Physical Therapy Team at Crockett Medical Center

By Jordan Bridges

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Medical Center has been reopened for about a year now and the Messenger recently got an opportunity to visit with the staff in the Physical Therapy unit.

The experience level is high to say the least with a combined almost a century worth of hands-on knowledge. The most intriguing part of this story is the level of personal care for their patients.

A gentleman with Parkinson’s disease who had recently gone through physical therapy there shared his experience with The Messenger. The man had undergone surgery to implant a device to trigger deep brain stimulation. Prior to the surgery, the man stated he lost mobility and couldn’t feed himself. After his surgery he began to work with the staff at the physical therapy clinic and was extremely grateful for the care they had provided.

“It truly was the hand of God that had led me through this. My experience has been wonderful,” the man said as he rose from the table and walked.

The following are brief descriptions of the Physical Therapy staff at Crockett Medical Center:

• Melissa Yeager is a Physical Therapy Assistant at Crockett Medical Center’s Outpatient Rehab. She is a native from Fairfield, Texas and moved to Crockett after graduating from the Mclennan Community College Physical Therapy Assistance Program in May of 2017. She became a part of the Outpatient Rehab staff in June of 2017, then again in October of 2018. Since graduation, she has had the pleasure of gaining experience within the realm of geriatric, sports, and post-surgical knee, hip, shoulder, and spine rehab practices. Her goal at CMC Outpatient Rehab is to provide the best tailored services to each of her patients through manual therapy, vestibular/balance training, stability, strength, body mechanic and functional movement training to assist patients in returning back to their everyday life. Outside of work, Yeager enjoys maintaining her own physical fitness at Muscles and Curves; being an active member at Good Shepherd Fellowship Church; spending time with her husband, Will Yeager; and filming, shipping, or feeding cattle.

• Kathy Curless and her husband, Chuck live in Latexo on their small, family farm where they raise alpacas and llamas. Kathy has four children and are active in their church. She is an Occupational Therapist (OT) at Crockett Medical Center and serves as the Director of Rehabilitation Services. Curless graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1994. She has practiced OT in a variety of settings, serving people with a variety of musculoskeletal and neurological deficits. She has worked at the hospital since 2007 and treat patients that are having difficulty using their arms or hands. Curless’ goal for each of her patients is that he/she will return to independence with the activities that are meaningful to them. Her belief is that life is not a spectator sport – people were created to live life abundantly. Curless’ looks forward to the opportunity to serve the great people of East Texas.

• Jim Bjornson is a Physical Therapist (PT) and Fellow of Orthopedic Manual Therapy with Crockett Medical Center. Bjornson resides with his wife in Palestine, TX and has over 40 years of clinical PT experience. His primary focus is the treatment of conditions related to orthopedic injuries with an emphasis on manual therapy to reduce facial tension and restriction. Bjornson’s clinical preference is helping those with neck and shoulder dysfunction.

• David Moore graduated from the University of North Florida in 1997 with a degree in Physical Therapy. Moore is local to the area and has moved back after living in multiple states for the past 30+ years. His primary concentration is on outpatient therapy with a focus on orthopedic manual therapy to treat the “root cause” of a patient’s problem. By utilizing biomechanical assessments to help patients move and feel better, Moore believes, that patient education is the key to treatment and feels that this leads to superior outcomes. He has taken additional education courses in both conventional and alternative treatment approaches. Moore’s clinical interests include neck, back, SI joint, knee, ankle, shoulder, post-surgical pain, fall prevention, and assisting his patient’s return to a functional level as normally as possible. Away from the clinic Moore enjoys fishing, home remodeling/design, and antiquing/shopping with his wife.

• Amy Riemenschneider is the Secretary for the Department of Rehabilitation Services at Crockett Medical Center. Her job involves the registering and scheduling of patients.

“I will be the first smiling person you see when you arrive at our clinic,” Riemenschneider said, “Come see us. We have a great team of therapists that will get you better and on your feet again.”

Riemenschnider is a Crockett native and has resided here her entire life. Amy and Billy, her husband, have two sons and four grandchildren. Riemenschnider has worked in the medical industry for 47 years in a variety of settings with the last 20 years working in PT.

• Catherine Dean is a Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) that joined Crockett Medical Center in November of 2019. After graduating from Latexo high school Dean graduated from Navarro College in December 2018 and is a licensed PTA. Dean works with patients in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. When not working Dean enjoys outdoor activities including hunting and fishing.