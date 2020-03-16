District 20-3A Boys’ All District Selections Released

Bulldogs Dominate Superlatives

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – With the conclusion of the Crockett Bulldogs’ season in the Region III Semi-Finals, the All-District selections for the 2019-2020 season from District 20-3A were released.

Selected as Coach of the Year was the Crockett Bulldogs’ Head Coach Kadrian Bryant.

The MVP of District 20-3A was Ty White from the Crockett Bulldogs.

District 20-3A Co-Offensive Player of the Year Allen Horace

The Co-Offensive Players of the Year were Allen Horace from the Crockett Bulldogs and Ky Thomas from the Elkhart Elks.

The Defensive Player of the Year for District 20-3A was Buffalo Bison Jamaul Randle.

The Co-Newcomers of the Year in District 20-3A were Crockett Bulldog Courtney Byrd and Frankston Indian Cael Bruno.

The Sixth Man of the Year was Groesbeck Goat Kunta Medlock.

The First Team All-District Selections for District 20-3A were Crockett Bulldogs Teddy Jones and Delvin Walker.

Elkhart Elk Cade Starr was selected to the All-District First Team.

District 20-3A Co-Offensive Player of the Year Ky Thomas

Frankston Indian Brink Bizzell was also selected to the First Team squad.

Westwood Panthers Mario Black and Bri’Darian Hunt were also selected to the First Team squad.

The Second Team All-District selections for District 20-2A included: Crockett Bulldogs Cristian Brice, Ja’Lyne Carruthers and Tre’Von Hawkins; Elkhart Elks David McMorris and Cale Starr; Frankston Indians KJ Hawkins and Caleb Ramsey; and Westwood Panthers Devonte Downie and Jacory Furr.

Honorable Mention honors went to: Crockett Bulldogs Keshaun Easterling, Jayden Collins, Jordan Bedford and Alexander Wallace; Elkhart Elk Josh Davis; Frankston Indians Isaiah Allen, Jaiden Dillard and Clay Kennedy; and Westwood’s JT Herndon and Jasen Hollingsworth.

The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young men on this list for a very enjoyable 2019-2020 basketball season and for a job well done.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.