District 20-2A Girls’ All District Selections Released

Sandiettes Well-Represented

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – With the conclusion of the Grapeland Sandiettes’ season in the State Semifinals, the All-District selections for the 2019-2020 season from District 20-2A were released.

Selected as Coach of the Year was the Grapeland Sandiettes’ Head Coach Robert Payne.

The MVP of District 20-2A was Grapeland Sandiette Teira Jones.

Kaiden Le Maire Co-Offensive Player of the Year

The Co-Offensive Players of the Year were Lovelady Lady Lion Kaiden LeMaire and Centerville Lady Tiger Hannah Matthews.

The Defensive Player of the Year for District 20-2A was Grapeland Sandiette Kenya Woods.

The Newcomers of the Year in District 20-2A was Centerville Lady Tiger Alex Rodell.

Kenya Woods Defensive Player of the Year

The First Team All-District Selections for District 20-2A were Grapeland Sandiettes KeKe Harris and Jessie Payne.

Latexo Lady Tiger Maggie Gibbins was selected to the First Team squad.

Lovelady Lady Lions Baylee Granberry and Rajanae Polhamus were also selected to the First Team squad.

KeKe Harris First Team All-District

In addition, Slocum Lady Mustang Brooke Sims received First Team Honors.

Centerville Lady Tigers Shania West and Averi Hancock were selected for First Team honors, as well.

Last but not least, Leon Lady Cougar Sarah Grace Merry and Groveton Lady Indian Lena Taylor were also selected to the First Team.

Jessie Payne First Team All-District

The Second Team All-District selections for District 20-2A included: Grapeland Sandiettes JaMiyah Bowie and Tatiyana Bowie; Lovelady Lady Lions Shyanne Pipkin and Kameron Negrete; Slocum Lady Mustang Libby Kessel; Leon Lady Cougars Kassidy Cravey and Maddie Thomas; Groveton Lady Indian Ashley Rumley; and Centerville Lady Tigers Keyonna Holley and KK Stevens.

The Honorable Mention Team and Academic All-District Team was unavailable as of press time.

The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young ladies on this list for a very enjoyable 2019-2020 basketball season and for a job well done.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.