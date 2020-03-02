Texas Independence Day Proclamation Adopted by Commissioners

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – In the most recent meeting of the Houston County Commissioners Court, a proclamation for the Sons of the Republic of Texas celebrating Texas Independence Day was adopted by the court.

Clayton Starr, President of the Athens Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, was on hand for the meeting and read a proclamation concerning the celebration of Texas Independence Day on March 2.

“March 2 is the 183rd anniversary of Texas Independence Day when 56 brave Texians and Tejanos mat at Washington-on-the-Brazos to declare Texas an independent nation, signing the Texas Declaration of Independence on this date, March 2, 1836,” Starr said.

“These 56 men,” he continued, “signed the Texas Declaration of Independence and continued to draft a constitution, pledging their lives and fortunes in securing a free and independent Texas, despite the disastrous events occurring at the Alamo and Goliad.”

Starr added, “Remembering March 2, 1836 every year is necessary and proper to remind the citizens of Houston County, Texas of the sacrifices made by our ancestors, the valiant men and women, who risked their lives and fortunes to gain an independent Texas and established a new republic that 10 years later became the 28th state of the United States of America, our beloved state, Texas.”

After the proclamation was read, Starr told the story of man named Alexander Hodge who was born 1760 in Pennsylvania and served in the American Revolution under General Francis Marion.

Following the conclusion of the American Revolution, Starr said Hodge moved westward and eventually was introduced to Stephen F. Austin who encouraged Hodge to move to Texas.

“In 1825, Hodge moved his family to Texas, becoming one of Austin’s ‘Old 300,’ early pioneer families to settle Texas. Later in 1836, his family was caught up in the Texas Revolution. The 76-year-old patriot led and assisted the women and children in the ‘Runaway Scrape’ after the fall of the Alamo,” Starr said.

The proclamation was unanimously adopted.

As the meeting continued, the court considered adopting a resolution for County Road 2140 beautification.

Houston County Judge Jim Lovell read the resolution which stated: “Houston County maintains CR 2140 in Precinct Two. Mike and Ginger lawless desire to keep CR 2140 clean of litter and other unsightly debris. Houston County encourages citizens to assist the county commissioners in beautification of the county road system by adopting the maintenance of specific roads.”

Lovell added his hat was off to them and hoped “… to encourage others. We might be able to get the ball rolling on something like this where others will do the same.”

Precinct Two Commissioner Willie Kitchen informed the court this was the road to the Houston County Lake Marina.

The resolution was unanimously adopted.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county was approved.

The Houston County Treasurer’s and Compensatory reports were received as information by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and transfer employees.

Hotel Occupancy Tax funding was approved for the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association March 7 presentation of Jeanne Robertson and the Crockett Lions Club PRCA Rodeo scheduled for May 7,8 and 9.

The court agreed to advertise for bids for a patrol truck for the Precinct One Constable and to authorize a lease purchase agreement through Citizens National Bank.

The Fiscal Year 2019 Juvenile Probation Audit as prepared by Todd, Hamaker and Johnson, CPA was accepted by the court.

