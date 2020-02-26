The Road to San Antonio Begins: Bulldog Defense Secures Bi-District Win

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Editor

COLLEGE STATION – The Crockett Bulldogs traveled to College Station Tuesday night to face the McGregor Bulldogs at College Station High school for the Bi-District championship. Crockett came into the contest as the undefeated district 20-3A champions and although the game was closer than expected, the defense was dominate and kept the pesky McGregor Bulldogs out of the game. The #2 state-ranked Bulldogs kept on with their winning ways by beating The McGregor Bulldogs — the fourth place team from District 19-3A — 54-41.

First quarter action started off slowly with Crockett not scoring until the 5:11 mark of the first quarter. The defense stifled McGregor though and speed put them quickly into the penalty. Crockett’s shot would just not fall. Tyvondrick White #15 led the Bulldogs in the first quarter with half of their points with five. The first quarter would end all tied up at the end of the first 10-10.

The Bulldogs started the quarter off strong continuing with high pressure defense and stretched a lead at one point to 20-12 but, McGregor battled back and closed the gap to end the half 24-18. Ty White led all scorers with 11 first half points and Allen Horace had 3 blocked shots – one going into the upper deck of the Crockett stands.

Crockett continued its strong defense but seemed to not be able to make their shots. Throughout the third quarter the Bulldogs missed lots of opportunities in the paint and from the line. Crockett only scored 8 points — led by #3 Jordan Bedford with 4 points in the third quarter — but the defense continued to dominate and only allowed 7 to McGregor ending the third at 32-25.

McGregor changed their game plan going into the fourth quarter by applying the full court press and the Bulldogs took full advantage of it. With points spread throughout the team the Bulldogs rattled off 22 points in the last quarter and continued their smothering defense.

The Bulldogs finished off the McGregorBulldogs 54-41. Ty White led the Bulldogs with 16 points along with Jalen Carruthers with 13 and Jordan Bedford with 10. The real MVP of the game was the dominating performance by the Bulldog defense. There are high hopes for the #2 state ranked Bulldogs, and after putting away McGregor, the Dogs have six more victories to go for a State Championship.

The next stop on the road to San Antonio for Crockett is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 against the Palmer Bulldogs in Fairfield.