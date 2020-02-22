Sandies Finish Undefeated in District 20-2A

District Winning Streak Hits 30

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GROVETON – The Grapeland Sandies hit the road on Tuesday evening as they traveled to Groveton to take on the Indians and wrap-up District 20-2A competition.

The Sandies had clinched the district title on Valentine’s Day with their 69-62 win over the Slocum Mustangs. Grapeland came into the game with a 31-1 overall record and the Sandies were ranked #2 in Class 2A.

The Indians, on the other hand, were in a battle for the third playoff seed with the Lovelady Lions. Groveton was unranked but came into the game with a district mark of 6-5 and the inside track for the number three postseason spot out of District 20-2A.

Groveton is much improved this year and they managed to stay with Grapeland through most of the first half. By the end of the third quarter, however, the Sandies had worn down the Indians and opened up a 15 point lead.

The Sandies jumped out to a 17-12 lead after the first eight minutes of play and pushed their lead to eight by the end of the first half. In the third quarter, Grapeland opened up a double-digit lead and never looked back as they coasted to a 71-50 win.

Keizion Ashford paced the Sandies with 24 points, eight steals, six boards and three assists. BJ Lamb also had a strong game as he dropped in 14 and dished out 10 dimes. He also had six boards and four steals.

Austin Driskell was also in double figures with 12 points. Driskell also had six rebounds and five steals. Cadarian Wiley added nine points and seven rebounds, Riley Murchison dropped in seven, Michael Dancer drained a three and Dameion Smith worked inside for a basket to round out the Grapeland scoring.

The win closes out the regular season for Grapeland and gives them an overall record of 32-1. It also moves the Sandies’ district winning streak to 30 consecutive games.

Grapeland’s next game will be in the Bi-District round of the playoffs where they will face the Kerens Bobcats. The game is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 25 in Frankston.

Groveton and Lovelady met up on Friday, Feb. 21 in Madisonville for a game to decide who would be the three seed and who would be fourth. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

