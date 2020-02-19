Grapeland Melts Frost in Bi-District, 65-25

Sandiettes Advance to Area

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CORSICANA – The 2019-2020 Girls UIL Basketball Playoffs tipped off on Monday as the Grapeland Sandiettes traveled to Corsicana to take on the Frost Lady Polar Bears in a Bi-District contest.

The Sandiettes came into the game as the District 20-2A champions with an overall record of 29-5 and a #4 TABC ranking. The Lady Polar Bears, on the other hand, finished fourth in District 19-2A with an overall record of 18-14.

As the game got underway, it seemed as if Frost might actually make a bid for an upset as they only trailed by four at the end of the first quarter. After that, however, it was all Grapeland as the Sandiettes held the Lady Polar Bears to a combined five points in the second and third quarters on their way to an easy 65-25 win.

Grapeland opened the game on a 10-2 run forcing Frost Head Coach Jennifer Cheek to call a timeout. The strategy appeared to work as the Lady Polar Bears came out of the TO and went on a 7-1 run to make the score 11-9.

With 2:20 left in the first, it seemed as if any nerves the Sandiettes might have had in their opening game of the postseason left the building. Grapeland added four more points to make the score 15-11 after the first quarter.

Teira Jones

The Lady Polar Bears’ first quarter points came from Jimena Perez with four and Gentry Rogers with three. Kinsley Fuller and Baileigh Shaw split the other four.

Kenya Woods paced the Sandiettes with eight points in the period while Teira Jones had five and Jessie Payne chipped in two.

The Sandiettes’ defense took over in the second quarter as they limited the Lady Polar Bears to three points in the period on a pair of free throws by Perez and one from Madeline Lee.

Grapeland used its defense to jump start the offense as the Sandiettes opened up a 24-point lead by the end of the first half. Jones led the way for Grapeland with nine second quarter points while JaMiyah Bowie and KeKe Harris both dropped in five, Woods added two more and Christi Shepherd canned a pair of free throws to help the Sandiettes take a 38-14 lead at the break.

When the two teams returned to the court after halftime, Grapeland put the game on ice. The Sandiettes defense was relentless in the third quarter as they held the Lady Polar Bears to a single basket from Kyra Cerda.

Meanwhile, Grapeland scorched Frost with their offense as they opened up a 43-point lead in the third quarter. Harris poured in eight third quarter points for the Sandiettes while Aeriannia Granderson dropped in five and Jones had four. Payne and Woods closed out the scoring with two apiece to make the score 59-16 after three periods of play.

With only eight minutes remaining, Grapeland Head Coach Robert Payne rested his starters and gave his reserve players some quality, postseason time on the court.

Frost was still unable to get any offense going as they only added nine points to their total. Fuller and Lexi Banks both had four while Cerda added a free throw to close out the Lady Polar Bears’ scoring in the quarter.

Grapeland Sandiettes – Bi-District Champions

The Sandiettes’ fourth quarter points came on two apiece from Payne and Mary Jane Watson while both Kaylee Francis and Tori Woodford chipped in a free throw to help give Grapeland the 65-25 win and the Bi-District Championship.

On the game, Frost was led in scoring by Kinsley Fuller and Jimena Perez with six points apiece. Lexi Banks dropped in four while Kyra Cerda and Gentry Rogers both had three. Baileigh Shaw added two and Madeline Lee closed out the Frost point production with one.

The Sandiettes were led in scoring by Teira Jones with 18 points and KeKe Harris with 13. Kenya Woods dropped in 12, Jessie Payne had six and JaMiyah Bowie, along with Aeriannia Granderson, had five points apiece. Both Christi Shepherd and Mary Jane Watson added two while Kaylee Francis and Tori Woodford closed out the Grapeland scoring with one apiece.

Grapeland will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 20 as they face the Valley Mills Lady Eagles for the Area Championship. The game will be held at Corsicana High School – once again – with a 6 pm tip-off.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.