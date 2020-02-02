Lady Bulldogs Fall to Lady Bison, 39-32

By Will Johnson

CROCKETT – While their playoffs hopes are fading, the Crockett Lady Bulldogs still have an outside shot of qualifying for the postseason.

The Lady Bulldogs would need to win out, but standing in their way on Tuesday night were the Buffalo Lady Bison. Crockett put up a good fight and had a chance to upset the Lady Bison, but the team’s second half comeback came up short as they fell to Buffalo by a final score of 39-32.

As the game got underway, Crockett struggled from the field as they only scored five points on three from Tocarra Johnson and two from Tynaisha McKnight.

The Lady Bison doubled up on the Lady Bulldogs in the first period of play as they scored 10 points on six from Mollie Ditmar and four from Samantha Pate to take an early 10-5 lead.

The second quarter was very nearly a repeat of the first as Buffalo doubled up – and added a point – on Crockett once again. This time, Alinjah McKnight scored three while Johnson added a basket to close out the Lady Bulldogs’ first half scoring.

Ditmar continued to have the hot hand for Buffalo as she dropped in six. Iris Valles knocked down a three-pointer while Abby Brewer chipped in two points to help the Lady Bison take a 21-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Crockett’s offense finally got going following the break as they began to chip away at Buffalo’s lead. T. McKnight dropped in five while both A. McKnight and Jaycee Parker had four apiece. In addition, Keaton Crabtree added two as Crockett cut the lead to nine.

Buffalo continued to rely on Dittmar and she delivered eight points for the Lady Bison. Pate got back in the scoring column again with five to help Buffalo take a 34-25 lead into the final period of play.

Both teams went cold as the fourth quarter began. Trailing by only nine, the Lady Bulldogs had trouble finding the hoop. A. McKnight added four to her total while T. McKnight had two and Parker chipped in one.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to hold all of the Lady Bison players scoreless in the fourth quarter, except for Dittmar who scored five points to help Buffalo hold off Crockett by a final score of 39-32.

On the game, the Lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by Alinjah McKnight with 11 points. Tynaisha McKnight netted nine while Tocarra Johnson had five. Jaycee Parker dropped in four, Keaton Crabtree had two and Chelsea Walker made one of two from the line to round out the Crockett point production.

The Lady Bison were led by Mollie Dittmar with a game-high 25 points. Samantha Pate put in nine, Iris Valles hit a three-pointer and Abby Brewer chipped in two points to account for the Buffalo scoring.

The Lady Bulldogs were back in action on Friday, Jan. 31 as they traveled to Groesbeck for a District 20-3A match-up with the Lady Goats. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

