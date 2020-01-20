Lady Bulldogs Bite Lady Panthers, 53-35

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Lady Bulldogs were looking to bounce back from a loss to the Frankston Maidens as they welcomed the Westwood Lady Panthers to the Andrew J. Hopkins Activity Center on Tuesday of this week.

With the season nearing the halfway point in District 20-3A competition, Crockett knew it needed a win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. Fortunately, they did just that as they handled the Lady Panthers with ease, winning by a final score of 53-35.

Once the game got underway, the Lady Bulldogs raced out to a 23-5 lead after the first eight minutes of play. Tynaisha McKnight paced Crockett with nine first quarter points. Alinjah McKnight dropped in six and Chelsea Walker added four. Tocarra Johnson had two and both Keaton Crabtree along with JaKenya Tryon had one apiece.

The Lady Panthers points came from Anondria Mitchell with a three-pointer and A. Williams with two.

The second quarter saw the Lady Bulldogs slow the tempo somewhat as they only tallied eight points in the period. Jaycee Parker netted six for Crockett while T. McKnight added a basket to help Crockett to a 31-14 lead at halftime.

Riley Smart found her way in to the scoring column with four points in the period while both Ra’Shaila Billups and Dalilah Ellis both had two. Destiny Ellis closed out Westwood’s first half scoring as she made one of two from the line.

As the second half began, the Crockett offense went cold from the field. T. McKnight added four to her total and Tryon chipped in two, but that was it in the third quarter for the Lady Bulldogs.

Westwood’s De. Ellis started the second half on fire as she netted eight points for the Lady Panthers. Billups and S. Cramer had two apiece while Mitchell made one of two from the charity stripe to cut the Crockett lead to 37-27, after three periods of play.

The fourth quarter saw the Lady Bulldogs double-up on the Lady Panthers. Crockett scored 16 while holding Westwood to eight as the Lady Bulldogs pulled away to win by a final score of 53-35.

On the game, the Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Destiny Ellis with nine and Dalilah Ellis with eight. Ra’Shaila Billups went for six, Riley Smart had four while both S. Cramer and A. Williams chipped in two.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Tynaisha McKnight with a game-high 22 points. Jaycee Parker dropped in nine and Alinjah McKnight had eight. Chelsea Walker netted six, JaKenya Tryon had three while both Tocarra Johnson and A. Price had two apiece. Keaton Crabtree closed out the Lady Bulldogs’ point production with one.

The Lady Bulldogs were off on Friday but will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 21 as they welcome the Elkhart Lady Elks to town.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.