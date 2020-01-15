Grapeland Throttles Leon, 73-39

Sandies Remain #3 in TABC Poll

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

JEWETT – The Grapeland Sandies traveled to Jewett on Saturday afternoon for a District 20-2A game against the Leon Cougars.

The game was moved from Friday to Saturday because of weather concerns, but the change didn’t seem to bother the Sandies as they routed the Cougars by a final score of 73-39.

Grapeland came into the game with a mark of 20-1 and the team was ranked #3 in the Jan. 6 Class 2A poll. Leon, on the other hand, was unranked and had a record of 3-14.

As the game got underway, Grapeland was not nearly as crisp as they normally are to start a game and only managed to drop in 12 first quarter points while holding Leon to seven.

Following the first quarter, the Sandies seemed to wake up as they poured in 18 points in the second. The Cougars, however, scored 15 to keep the game close at halftime, with the score 30-22 – in favor of Grapeland.

The Sandies began to pull away in the third quarter, thanks to a pressure defense which held the Cougars to only seven points in the period, while the offense dropped 16 on Leon.

In the fourth quarter, Grapeland’s high-flying offense put the game away as they put in 27 points to sprint by the Cougars, 73-39.

The Sandies were led in scoring by BJ Lamb with a game-high 28 points. Lamb was joined in double-figures by Cadarian Wiley with 12, Deco Bryant with 11 and Austin Driskell with 10. Keizion Ashford added nine and led the team in rebounds with eight.

In addition, Omarian Wiley dropped in two while Dameion Smith chipped in a free throw to close out the Grapeland point production.

Grapeland was back in action on Tuesday against the Centerville Tigers. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.