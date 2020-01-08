Deco Bryant Hits 1,000 Points

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland Sandie Deco Bryant scored his 1,000 point during the Tuesday, Jan. 7 game against the Alto Yellow Jackets.

Bryant was unstoppable as he pumped in 34 points against the Alto defense as the Sandies won the game by a score of 74-51.

The senior guard came into the game with 996 points. Almost immediately after the game got underway, Bryant drained a three-pointer and shortly thereafter, he went over the 1,000 mark with a layup.

The crowd held up signs which read, “1,000” and the game was stopped temporarily as Grapeland ISD Superintendent Don Jackson announced Bryant’s achievement.

PHOTOS BY JON HOBSON studio15photos.com/Messenger

