Slocum FFA Land Team Builds Tradition Of Excellence One Field At A Time

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

SLOCUM — The work doesn’t start in a classroom, and it doesn’t end when the scores are tallied.

It starts in the dirt.

Under open skies, with boots on the ground, Slocum FFA students study the land the old-fashioned way — digging into soil, measuring slopes and learning to read the ground beneath their feet. It’s a process that takes time, patience and more than a little determination.

For the second year in a row, that work has paid off.

Slocum’s land judging team claimed first place at the Stephen F. Austin Invitational Land Evaluation Contest, competing against 29 teams and more than 90 individual participants. The victory continues a growing tradition of success for a program that is quickly making a name for itself.

Members of the team spoke with The Messenger as they traveled to their next competition in Stephenville, already turning their attention toward the area contest and another opportunity to advance.

Leading the way once again is Cameron Bridges, who earned first place individual honors for the second consecutive year. The senior was awarded a $1,000 scholarship and a championship belt buckle — a symbol of both achievement and consistency at one of the region’s most competitive events.

For Bridges, the path to success in land judging didn’t begin by chance.

“My mother actually did it when she was in high school,” Bridges said. “She went to state and even national competitions. The same ag teacher that taught her is the one who got me started.”

That connection helped spark an interest that began in junior high and has grown into a leadership role within the Slocum program. Now a senior, Bridges not only competes at a high level but helps guide younger teammates through the complexities of the event.

“You’ve got to be willing to work, and you’ve got to enjoy it,” he said. “Anytime you’re successful at something, it goes hand in hand with liking what you do and wanting to get better.”

Bridges said the experience has also opened doors for his future, both through scholarships and skills he will carry forward.

He plans to attend the University of Arkansas, where he intends to pursue a degree in finance and later a master’s in accounting.

“All the competitions I’ve done give me experience working with people and just building different skills,” he said. “And the scholarships I’ve earned help make college more possible.”

That blend of practical knowledge and opportunity is something shared across the team.

Brooks Eason added another strong performance with a fourth-place individual finish, while Jillian Salmon placed seventh, giving Slocum three competitors in the top 10 and helping secure the overall team title.

For Salmon, the journey into land judging came unexpectedly — but quickly became something she embraced.

“I just kind of got roped into it, but I ended up really liking it,” Salmon said with a laugh. “It’s a lot of studying, and once it clicks, it gets easier.”

She said the experience has not only challenged her, but also given her knowledge she can use beyond competition.

“It’s something I can use after high school,” she said. “Even just understanding things about soil and pasture — I get it now.”

Salmon said she plans to graduate with 42 hours of dual credit, complete her associate degree and attend technical school, with hopes of eventually applying what she has learned in managing land and livestock.

“I want to have cattle one day,” she said. “And now I feel like I actually understand what I’m talking about when it comes to land.”

What keeps her coming back, she said, is the team itself.

“I love the group that I go with,” she said. “They know what they’re talking about, so if I ever have a question, they’re always there to help.”

That sense of teamwork is something coach Mike Eason has worked to build since arriving at Slocum seven years ago.

With a background in wildlife and forestry and a degree from Stephen F. Austin State University, Eason said land judging is one of the most demanding — and rewarding — competitions offered through FFA.

“It introduces these kids to topics they wouldn’t normally see until their senior year of college,” Eason said. “I’m really impressed with the young people who take this on because of how difficult it is.”

Land judging is part of FFA’s Career Development Events, designed to prepare students for real-world careers in agriculture and natural resources. Students evaluate land by examining soil composition, slope, erosion, drainage and other factors before determining how the land can best be used.

“It’s about looking at a piece of land and deciding what it’s good for,” Eason said. “If it’s not good farmland, can we improve it, or is it better suited for pasture? That’s what they’re figuring out.”

Eason said the team’s success this year has been driven in part by leadership from experienced students like Bridges, who has helped mentor younger competitors and set the standard for what it takes to succeed.

“He’s been doing this since junior high, and he’s using that experience to help teach the others,” Eason said.

At the same time, the program is already looking ahead.

Younger students are gaining valuable experience now, preparing to step into larger roles in the coming years and ensuring the program’s success continues beyond its current leaders.

Slocum will put that experience to the test at the area contest in Stephenville, where teams from across the region will compete for a chance to advance.

The competition is expected to draw well over 100 students, making it one of the most challenging stops of the season.

Grapeland FFA also turned in a strong showing at the SFA contest, finishing second as a team and producing the second- and third-high individual competitors — a sign of the depth of talent in the area.

In the end, success in land judging isn’t just about reading the land. It’s about preparing for what comes next.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]