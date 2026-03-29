Houston County News Podcast 03/29/2026
In this week’s episode of Houston County News!
We discuss allegations of vote buying in Crockett city elections and issue a warning to those who may be considering to offer or accept bribes for votes
We speak with Clayton Smith about this week’s Houston County Fair
We meet more of our fair ambassadors:
Landry Beaver
Jillian Salmon
Bayleigh Baham
Caleigh Lovett
Cooper LeBlanc
Emelie Arvizu
Plus we check in with Kendall Hickson from the Madeline Crawford Team Roping event
Peyton Pierce updates baseball, softball, and powerlifting.
Give us 30 minutes, and we’ll give you the county!
Have a great week!