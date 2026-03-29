Houston County News Podcast 03/29/2026

In this week’s episode of Houston County News!

We discuss allegations of vote buying in Crockett city elections and issue a warning to those who may be considering to offer or accept bribes for votes

We speak with Clayton Smith about this week’s Houston County Fair

We meet more of our fair ambassadors:

Landry Beaver

Jillian Salmon

Bayleigh Baham

Caleigh Lovett

Cooper LeBlanc

Emelie Arvizu

Plus we check in with Kendall Hickson from the Madeline Crawford Team Roping event

Peyton Pierce updates baseball, softball, and powerlifting.

Give us 30 minutes, and we’ll give you the county!

Have a great week!