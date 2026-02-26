Who Is Lauren Wells? Metadata Deepens Questions in CHA Bid Process

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The documents were sitting on a laptop screen when the detail finally came into focus.

The Messenger had already traced the timeline. The $2,000 invoice dated December 10 for “revising work scope of current bids.” The Invitation for Bids finalized December 15. The contractor’s $79,500 bid submitted December 16. The compressed holiday completion deadline embedded in the solicitation. The single bid. The $36,610 change order presented immediately after the Christmas break.

All of that had already been reported.

What had not yet been examined closely were the file properties. When the IFB document was opened and the “Info” tab selected, a name appeared under “Author.”

Lauren Wells.

The document shows it was created December 15, 2025 at 12:17 p.m. The contractor, Farrukh Khan, emailed that same document to Executive Director Courtney Yarbrough at 12:20 p.m. — three minutes later.

Three minutes.

The same name appears in the file properties of the $2,000 “revising scope” document dated December 10. That document lists it as modified by Lauren Wells.

The Messenger asked Yarbrough whether Lauren Wells is an employee or consultant of the Crockett Housing Authority. She said no.

Maintenance Supervisor Jonathan Ellington was asked the same question. He said no.

Neither identified Lauren Wells as someone employed by Texas Remolding LLC.

The IFB is not a casual document. It is the formal solicitation governing a publicly funded project. It sets the rules of competition. It includes the scope of work, qualification requirements, award language, and deadlines. In this case, the IFB required the project to begin December 23 and be completed by January 3 — an eleven-day window over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The same contractor who provided that IFB was the only bidder and was awarded the $79,500 contract. When the change order raised the total to approximately $116,110, questions about pricing and process intensified.

But the metadata introduced a different kind of question.

Who is Lauren Wells?

The Crockett Housing Authority’s website lists the members of its Board of Commissioners.

Pam Wells is listed as Vice Chairperson. Lois Ball is listed as Chairperson. No Lauren Wells is listed among staff, board members, or consultants.

The Messenger contacted Farrukh Khan and asked why Lauren Wells’ name appears as the author of the IFB document he emailed to the Housing Authority.

Khan hung up.

The Messenger contacted CHA Board Chairperson Lois Ball for comment regarding the procurement process and the authorship of the IFB.

Ball hung up.

Pam Wells, CHA Vice Chairperson, has not responded to requests for comment or clarification.

The documents themselves do not explain who created the IFB or why the author field reflects the name Lauren Wells.

They do show:

December 10: A $2,000 invoice for revising bid scope.

December 15 at 12:17 p.m.: IFB created under the author name Lauren Wells.

December 15 at 12:20 p.m.: IFB emailed by the contractor to the executive director.

December 16: Contractor submits $79,500 bid.

December 19: Bids due. Only one bid received.

Post-holiday board meeting: $36,610 change order approved.

Nothing in the documents proves wrongdoing. But public procurement documents are expected to reflect a clear chain of authorship and accountability. The IFB in this case — the document that governed a six-figure publicly funded contract — bears the name of an individual who is not listed as an employee, consultant, or board member of the Crockett Housing Authority.

The Messenger has requested the full procurement file and related communications under the Texas Public Information Act.

As of press time, those records have not been produced.

The Messenger will continue its investigation.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]