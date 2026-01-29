Graveside services for Glen Nell Roy, 87, of Grapeland were held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Davis Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster.

Mrs. Roy passed away Wednesday, January 7, 2026 in Grapeland. She was born August 16, 1938 in Houston County to Archie Bell Owens and Bessie Brimberry Owens. She was of Assembly of God faith. She loved to go hunting and fishing.

Mrs. Roy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Elouise Brunson, and Shirley Goolsby, brother Fred Owens. She is survived by her son Tony Roy of Grapeland and numerous nieces and nephews.

