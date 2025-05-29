Storms Rattle Houston County – No Significant Damage Reported

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – The double line of thunderstorms and high winds that hit the area Monday, May 26 left no “significant” damage, although there were reports of downed trees and plenty of power outages. The Memorial Day storms hit early in the morning, then again late that night.

Houston County Fire Marshal and head of the Office of Emergency Management told The Messenger there was no significant damage reported to his office, other than some trees down due to high winds. The Messenger reported a tree down blocking FM 2076 one-half mile from Crockett Loop 304, along with tree into power lines on South 12th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.

Houston County Electric Co-Op reported over 6,000 people lost power over the several counties they serve, with almost all back to normal by press time.

The multi-state storm thankfully roared louder than it bit this time, as the loud thunder and bright lightning threatened worse effects. Texas Gov. Greg Abbot had earlier moved emergency rescue services into position, fearing an outcome spared East Texas from worse effects.

