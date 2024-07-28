Commissioners Approve Money For Storm Repairs

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Commissioners Court met Tuesday, July 22 to discuss using half a million dollars to cover emergency repair works for damage caused by flooding in May, hoping the federal government will reimburse the county quickly.

The commissioners discussed using $550,000 from the county’s general fund to reimburse emergency repairs after the recent flooding in the county, as a disaster was declared May 7. County Auditor Melissa Jeter explained she had made a list of the emergency funding, regardless of what federal agencies would consider applicable for reimbursement to the county.

“Regardless of what FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) might later fund, we still have to operate; we still have to pay our people,” Jeter said. “Our general fund is healthy and it is better to use those funds, rather than to issue a tax note.”

Jeter had identified, working with each commissioner, which funds were used for emergency purposes, and which were used for normal county business. Once the funds are received from the federal government, they can be reallocated back to the county. Jeter noted one precinct alone had to spend over $100,000 to get the roads fixed after the heavy rains.

The commissioners had commented in recent meetings how the county must sometimes wait years to receive federal funds, but Jeter said this time the funds should come in faster, given the nature of the emergency. The commissioners approved.

The commissioners also discussed District Attorney Donna Kaspar’s request to attend the annual Criminal and Civil Law Conference in Galveston in September. The court had recently changed procedures for funding ongoing education for elected official soon to leave office and Kaspar told the court she had submitted the request before finding out about the change in policy. She told the court if she does not attend, she would be suspended in November for lack of training hours.

“Well, in that case, you need to go,” commented Houston County Judge Jim Lovell, before the trip was approved.

Lois Ball was re-appointed to serve as the county representative to the Burke Center.

There was a lengthy debate regarding Senate Bill 22, which funds law enforcement in rural counties. The language had changed, which caused commissioners to question the legality and reasoning behind the measure. County Attorney Daphne Session and Jeter explained the new languages severely limits how the funds can be used, but the commissioners accepted the language, as the law has been approved by the state.

The court approved a proposal from Hargove-Neel to replace an air conditioning unit at Houston County Senior Center. A donation of 3,000 yards of clay for precinct one County Road 1630 was accepted from Patty Seeley.

In other business, the court approved several new employees and employee modifications:

Part-time Heavy Equipment Operator Precinct 1

﻿﻿2-Part-time Heavy Equipment Operator Precinct 2

﻿﻿Full-time Jailer

﻿﻿Six-month increase for Assistant Auditor

﻿﻿Promotion of Deputy Clerk II to Chief Deputy Clerk

Part-time Deputy Clerk

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]

