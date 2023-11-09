Blind Awareness Walk Held for Eighth Year

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Blind Awareness 5K Walk was held for its eighth year, organized by Grapeland local Diane Haws who is an advocate for those with sight issues and plans to use the money to fund training for the blind.

The walk began in Grapeland City Park and snaked down Market Street before making its way back to the starting point Saturday, Oct. 14. The event was kicked off with a prayer by local retiree Billy Leveston, before the more than dozen participants began their march to help raise the awareness for the unique challenges faced by those with vision problems.

Haws, who has vision issues herself, holds the annual walk to raise money to start a school in Grapeland to help the blind learn about mobility issues, braille and help them understand the tools available to help them. Haws hopes the facility would be able to house the students onsite, to prevent transportation issues from interfering with their studies.

Haws has a personal stake in the project, working towards helping others like her. She said every year, both the walk and her efforts only get better.

“I think it’s getting more awareness, every year,” Haws said. “I’ve talked to more people and have gathered more information. I know a lot more people that are connected with blind people and who have jobs and work with blind people.

T-shirts were sold for $15 each to raise the money and Haws was grateful to Grapeland Police Department for participating in the event to keep walkers safe.

Malcolm Ifoezeh, Deputy Regional Director with East Texas Workforce Commission and Vocational Rehabilitation Services was also on hand to support the effort to raise blind awareness and offer his support to the cause. Ifoezeh was recently in Crockett to promote an event providing employers with opportunities and information to support proving jobs for those with disabilities.

Haws’ and husband Henry are now working with the Grapeland Senior Citizens and Event Center and hope to be able to organize some events there to benefit the blind. She is hoping the people of Houston County will help her connect with other locals who have vision issues so they can continue to train, educate, share tips and network.

Someday, with the help of the community, she may yet achieve that dream of a Grapeland school for the blind.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]