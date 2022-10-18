Circus on Ice Coming to Crockett 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Just in time for the colder weather soon to hit our area, the Circus on Ice is returning to Crockett, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Crockett Civic Center.

The whole family is invited for this riveting show and frozen adventure to put our minds in a holiday and winter spirit. The show will bring jugglers, acrobats, clowns and skaters – all on synthetic ice!

The show will kick off at 6 p.m. and seating is limited. The troupe will be touring our area including stops in Athens and Longview.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Search for “Circus on Ice” and get your tickets before they are gone!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com