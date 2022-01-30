PPD Arrest Prevents Planned Shooting

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – A juvenile suspect is in custody following a vehicle pursuit last Friday night. On Friday, Jan. 21 at approximately 10:45 p.m., Palestine Police Officer Isaiah Pettigrew initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of W. Oak St, but the vehicle failed to stop.

The car fled, running a stop sign, reaching speeds of approximately 90 miles per hour, and failing to maintain its lane of travel. Officers lost sight of the vehicle momentarily as it turned onto S. Church St, and then located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Parkview apartment complex, where several occupants fled from the vehicle on foot.

When Officers approached the vehicle, they observed a black shotgun lying in the backseat. Officers then located two of the persons who fled from the vehicle on E. Lamar St. Other Officers, through investigation, were able to locate the 16-year-old driver who fled into a nearby apartment to hide.

After interviewing the occupants of the vehicle, Officers learned that prior to the attempted traffic stop, the occupants stopped and retrieved the shotgun from a residence. The occupants had then discussed shooting up a house where an individual lived who reportedly owed them money.

The weapon was then seized by Officers. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and transported to an out of county juvenile detention facility. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Identities are being withheld due to the involved parties being juveniles.

“Because of Officer Pettigrew being observant and proactive, he likely prevented a terrible situation and the potential loss of life,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “All of the Officers did a great job in the case, and I commend them for their hard work.”