Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for May

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Tuesday, May 25 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 19 individuals.

The indictments, without three pending capias warrants, are listed below:

Darius Latroy Barber – Tampering with evidence.

George Donald Burtchett – Assault of a family member by impeding breath; injury to a child.

Jason Lynn Chanel – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jacob Michael Chastain – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram; escape.

Kellie Renae Cheatham – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Terra Shae Cochran – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Herbert L. Davis, Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Deziree Danielle DeMarco – Theft of property.

Clara Edwards – Tampering with evidence, human corpse; tampering with evidence.

Madison Rae Hogan – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram, but less than four grams.

Jon Kevin Hollingsworth – Assault of a family member with a previous conviction.

Antonio Perez Martinez – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram; tampering with evidence.

John Daylon McElyea – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram, but less than four grams.

Aaron Alan McKinney – DWI, third or more.

Hannah Rae Merchant – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram, but less than four grams.

Nicole Kathleen Price – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram, but less than four grams.

Kristy Annette Prince – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Jordan Thomas Stone – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Willie Roy Whitting – Injury to the elderly.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.