Stubblefield Signs with Kilgore

LOVELADY – Some times, you have to take a break from the present to take care of the future. Recently, such was the case for Lovelady Lady Lion Jacy Stubblefield.

On Wednesday, May 5, Jacy took a break from preparing for the upcoming UIL State Track and Field Meet, where she will be competing in the pole vault, along with preparations for the Area Championship series against the Woden Lady Eagles, to sign her National Letter of Intent to play softball for the Kilgore College Rangers.

Following the ceremony where she signed her name to take her talents to the next level, Jacy spoke to The Messenger about her choice, what this meant to her and how she got to this point.

“Coach (Jordyn) Hester reached out to them. She had gone to Kilgore and played softball there. They reached out to her after seeing me play. They texted me, I went on a visit, tried out and then they asked me to come play for them,” Jacy said.

She explained there were several other schools who had expressed interest in her but added Kilgore College “… felt like home.”

“The campus,” Jacy continued, “has a very small-town feel. It felt like another step I needed to take before leaving Lovelady, which is so small. It really feels like home. There is another girl from Houston County – Remi Denman from Crockett – and she actually took me on my tour. We played tother when we were younger.”

When asked what she would tell her teammates about moving to the next level, Jacy reflected for a moment.

“I really doubted myself for awhile and I didn’t know if I had what it takes – even though it has been my dream for so long – especially after last year. I really doubted myself but now I know I can do it. Anyone can do this if they put their mind to it. Start reaching out to your coaches now because we are all capable of playing at the next level,” she said.

Changing gears somewhat, Jacy was asked about the lost season of 2020 – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really hurt because we knew we had what it took to go far. We have used what we had last year and we’ve had time to work on a lot of the little things. We’ve worked together, we’ve bonded and we are not taking this year for granted. Not a single game. Not a single inning. I think this is helping us out,” she said.

The Lady Lions sit at the #2 ranked team in Class 2A and the soon-to-be Kilgore College Ranger was asked what she believed was the key to her success and for the team’s success.

“It’s to work harder than anyone else. We get together on the weekends and by ourselves to hit. We are always on the go trying to get our reps in. That has really paid off for me and for my teammates, as well,” she said.

