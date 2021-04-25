2021 Softball Playoff Preview

Lady Lions Enter Playoffs Ranked #2 in Class 2A

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – It seems like just yesterday the 2021 softball season got underway, but here we are in the last part of April and the Bi-District Playoffs are set to begin on Tuesday, April 26.

With a few exceptions, most of the spots are filled and several teams with playoff pedigrees are not among those headed to the postseason.

At the 4A level, the Palestine Lady Cats will finish in last place in District 17-4A and will be at home for the playoffs. They have a final game against the Carthage Lady Bulldogs on Friday but as of press time, the final score was not available.

Moving to the Class 3A level, area softball teams didn’t fare very well this season. Crockett, Elkhart and Westwood are all in District 20-3A and none will be advancing to the postseason. The Lady Elks finished in fifth place with a district mark of 6-8. Westwood finished in fifth with a 4-10 district record and the Lady Bulldogs finished the year at 0-14 in league play.

At the Class 2A level, the Lovelady Lady Lions are the shining stars of the area. Lovelady blew away the competition with a perfect 14-0 record in District 21-2A and an overall record of 26-1-1. The Lady Lions, who outscored their district opponents 245-8, will face the fourth-place team out of District 22-2A – Garrison Lady Bulldogs.

The Grapeland Sandiettes have kept their postseason qualifying streak alive at 10 as they finished third in Region IV’s District 25-2A. They will face the second-place team from District 26-2A, either the Normangee Lady Panthers or the Snook Lady Blue Jays.

Also, from District 25-2A, the Latexo Lady Tigers and Slocum Lady Mustangs tied for fourth place at the end of the regular season and were forced to have a one-game playoff to determine who would enter the postseason as the fourth seed. The game was held Saturday evening in Latexo but as of press time, the final score was not available.

At the Class 1A level, the Kennard Lady Tigers postseason fate had not yet been decided of press time.

