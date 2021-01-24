Sandies Continue to Roll

Grapeland Takes Down Groveton, 70-50

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GROVETON – The Grapeland Sandies were on the road Wednesday as they traveled to Groveton for a District 20-2A clash with the Indians. It was an unusual day for a game but with COVID-19 forcing postponements and cancellations, teams are having to get in games when they can.

The Sandies came into the game with a record of 4-0 in league play while the Indians were yet to win a game in district. Grapeland jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

After the first period of play, Grapeland had an 18-7 lead and led by 23 points, 40-17, by the end of the first half.

In the second half, Grapeland Coach Blake Doughty went to his bench early and often. The reserve players responded as they helped the Sandies to a 70-50 win.

Grapeland was led in scoring by BJ Lamb with 19 points, five boards, seven assists and two steals. Three players had double-doubles led by Keizion Ashford with 18 points and 10 steals. Cadarian Wiley worked inside for 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Omarian Wiley also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Other scorers for Grapeland were: Johnny Lamb with four points; Lekerian Smith with three and Mike Dancer with two.

Grapeland was back in action on Friday and Saturday as they took on the Latexo Tigers but as of press time, a final score was unavailable.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.