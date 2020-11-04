COVID-19 Shuts Down Westwood Primary

Campus Closed for Two Weeks

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

WESTWOOD – On Monday, Nov. 2, Westwood ISD Superintendent Wade Stanford announced Westwood Primary School would be closed for two weeks because of COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Westwood Primary School will be closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, through Monday, Nov. 16, to support the ongoing goal of containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The campus will resume normal operating procedures at 8:00 am, Tuesday, Nov. 17. We do not make this decision lightly and fully recognize it presents significant challenges to families in the district. However, we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of our children, staff and the Westwood community,” Stanford stated in a letter posted on the WISD website.

Stanford went on to state, “The district has worked hard to ensure that all Westwood campuses can switch to virtual learning if the need arises, and this will be the case for all Primary campus students. Beginning at 8 am, Tuesday, Nov. 3 the Primary campus staff will be ready to continue the education of your student in a virtual setting.”

For the last reporting period which ended on Wednesday, Oct.25, the Texas Education Agency reported WISD had two new student cases in Early Education through third grade. There were also four new cases of COVID-19 reported in grades seven through 12 and one new staff member case.

The cumulative totals since WISD returned from summer break show two student cases in Early Education through third grade, three student cases in grades four through six, 16 total cases in grades seven through 12 and four cases among staff members.

During the two-week time frame, the district encourages all students, staff and community members to continue to monitor their health. If you display any of the following symptoms listed below, it is urged that you contact your primary physician for guidance:

Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;

Sore throat;

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);

Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

“Also, during this time frame,” Stanford stated, “we will be deeply sanitizing the Primary campus to ensure that it is ready to re-open on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

As a reminder, Westwood ISD is still offering a drive-by, pick-up food option for any Westwood family. The pickup days are Monday and Thursday from 8 am to 10:30 am. Monday’s pick-up provides food for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and Thursday’s pick-up provides food for Thursday and Friday. The pick-up location is around the backside of the High School at the back cafeteria entrance.

If you have any questions, please reach out to the Westwood Administration Building at 903-729-1776.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.