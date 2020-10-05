Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for September

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Thursday, Sept. 24 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 17 individuals.

The indictments, without pending capias warrants, are listed below:

Michael Anders- Burglary of a building.

Zaviea Anthony Bell – Theft of a firearm.

Taji Acureia Colter – Assault on a pregnant individual.

Daniel James Elliott – Burglary of a habitation x 3 and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.

Christopher Elias Escobedo – Burglary of a building x 2.

Jason Wayne Frizzell – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

John Mark Guess – Burglary of a habitation and theft.

Cullen Neff Harris IV – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Raven Shaeanna Hicks – Assault of a peace officer and making a terroristic threat to a peace officer.

Tameka Monique Lane – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than four grams.

Willie Berry Owens – Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

Rebecca Sue Parker – Burglary of a habitation.

Christi Lynette Ray – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than four grams. .

David Wayne Reese, Jr. – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jennifer Ann Walker – Theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

Nicholas Clay Warren – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Cutter Lane Williams – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.