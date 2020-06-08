The Strong Woman: DC/AC (During Corona/Antifa Crisis) “Then Vs. Now”

By Claire Cooper Black
theweekender@live.com
To say things are confusing this year would be a massive understatement.
Then – You go outside of your house, you get arrested.
Now – You spend the night destroying and looting businesses you get a pass.
Then – Try to reopen your hair salon to save your business and eat, you get arrested.
Now – You break into a hair salon; you don’t get arrested.
Then – Walk in the park with your child, get arrested.
Now – Riot in the park, you get nonstop press and praise.
Then – You don’t wear a mask; you get mask shamed. CDC & politicians demand you wear a mask.
Now – CDC says masks aren’t effective.
Then – Stay six feet away from everyone!
Now – Unless it’s during a riot. That’s acceptable because … you know … it’s making a statement.
Then – Going to church isn’t social distancing.
Now – But burning a church during a peaceful protest is righteous.
Then – Elective surgery and doctor’s visits are cancelled to keep hospitals from overcrowding.
Now – Hospitals are empty and lay off staff.
Then – “Your body, your choice”.
Now – You must get tested, traced, and tracked for treatment. (The 4 Terrifying T’s)
Then – You don’t need the 2nd Amendment because the police are just a phone call away.
Now – Law Enforcement told to stand down and allow rioters to riot, loot, assault and are overwhelmed and can’t respond to your phone call.
Then – Dr. Fauci is the expert and shuts down America.
Now – Dr. Fauci admits the “models” used for shutting down America are flawed. Dr. Fauci never lost one paycheck and disappears from public view. (Thank goodness!)
Then – Your Freedoms are Everything.
Now – Martial Law may be necessary